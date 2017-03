She signed a contract forbidding her to cut her hair, marry or gain weight. Because of this, she told everyone that her newborn son (out of wedlock) was her baby brother. She did not reveal to the child that he was her son until he was 19 years old. #cute #classic #classicicon #classicbeauty #classicactress #classichollywood #claudiacardinale #icon #idol #iconic #igdaily #instagram #oldhollywood #smile #sexy #silverscreenicon #silverscreenlegend #gorgeous #goldenera #goldenages #goldenhollywood #beauty #beautiful #vintage #spam4spam #follow #photooftheday #hot #forever #f4f

