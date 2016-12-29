Доколку се решите да ја направите вашата коса ваква, тогаш сигурно сите ќе се вртат по вас
Трендсетерките оваа пролет сигурно ќе ја носат оваа фризура. Станува збор за трендот „холографско бојадисување“ кој е тотален хит кај жените.
Фризери од салонот „Рос Мајклс“ први го донесоа терминот „холографско бојадисување“ во светот на фризурите.
Инстаграм е преплавен со фотографии со ваква содржина. Девојките лудуваат по ваквата шарена коса. Доколку се решите да ја направите вашата коса ваква, тогаш сигурно сите ќе се вртат по вас.
Погледнете неколку уникатни предлози:
💀 The Remains of the Day 💀 I love Kristen so much. She's so awesome!! She told me she wanted to give extensions a shot. I stopped doing extensions on the reg a while back (after this many years your hands start hurting and some things have to go!) but in my chair, what Kristen wants, Kristen gets! We hung out late, ate cupcakes, watched Deadpool, and created this magic mane. I am absolutely dying to share the photos we shot for a project I'm working on, but that will have to come later. I'll get a before and after up soon, but I couldn't wait a second longer to share the final result of our late night hair session. I love it! Colored with Kenra, B3 added to all formulas. Extensions from DonnaBella (thanks to everyone for their advice on hair brands, after being out of that game for a while ya have no idea what's good anymore! And extra special thanks to @my_lavish_looks for the long convo that led me to these particular ones! You're the best, girl!) #btconeshot_vibrant17 #btconeshot_wavesandcurls17 #btconeshot_unconventionalcolor17 #btconeshot_colormelt17 #behindthechair
A post shared by Vegas • Vivids • Galaxy Hair (@deathbycouture) on
