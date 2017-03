Stunning pic on the cover of @stellarmag in today's paper. @jessicamauboy1 expertly wrapped in a K1S1 Extreme Throw. Photography by @pierretoussaint. Styling by @aleksbeare. Thanks so much for the inclusion #stellarmag. #littledandelion #extremeknitting #jessicamauboy #K1S1 #merino #wool #feltedyarn #quality #original #design #cover

A post shared by Jacqui Fink (@jacquifink) on Feb 25, 2017 at 3:03pm PST