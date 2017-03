@Doutzen and @Lara_Stone bare all in our Big Birthday Issue shot entirely by living legend @MarioTestino. Go to our Instagram Stories to see the big reveal taking please as we speak. Get one of the 500 numbered collector's editions tomorrow morning at the @deBijenkorf Amsterdam at 10:00 o'clock! See you there? Link in bio Styling @GeorgeCortina Hair @HairbyChristiaan Make-up @TheValGarland Manicure @JessicaScholten_ #Vogue5Jaar #BigBirthdayIssue @artpartner #mariotestino #artpartner #NLVogueXMario

A post shared by Vogue Netherlands (@nlvogue) on Mar 8, 2017 at 3:16am PST