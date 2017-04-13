"One of the main sources of our civilization's conflict is the relationship between men and women; and couples are in the center of this issue. The world is full of toxic relationships, specially among youngsters...People are undergoing a ridiculous amount of unnecessary and avoidable pain, struggling to step out of destructive cycles. • Emotional dependence, psychological attachment, possessive attitudes, jealousy, infidelity, lack of good communication and honesty, egoism, disrespectful and violent behaviors, obsessive control, fear, absence of love and freedom...are only some of the unhealthy aspects that unfortunately describe what most of today's relationships are functioning upon. Not to mention the high percentage of divorced marriages, where children have to deal with the consequences of their parents incapability to build and maintain a responsible relationship. • ¿How are we going to create a harmonious and peaceful world if we can't create peace within our homes and among our closest ones? • @katarinamitrovich and I both believe that relationship with other humans is a mirror where we can see reflected the inner qualities of our own being, and so called 'love relationships' reflects them with the purest of clarities. • Interaction with other people -specially our closest ones- brings out multiple reactions, emotions, prejudices, opinions and different type of attitudes. It gives visibility to the subconscious patterns or tendencies of our mind, the unaligned perspectives we interpret life through, the oppressed feelings we treasure or the conditioned beliefs and definitions about everything we hold on to. The revealing of all this through relationship provides us the opportunity to know ourselves better, deeper, become more self-aware. • To transform your relationship into a spiritual practice for the development of Consciousness, for broadening your understanding of the human condition, the reactive mind, the ego structure or the mechanisms of perception of reality can rapidly accelerate your spiritual evolution and push your life to new levels of happiness, joy, wisdom and inner peace... ( ⬇️)

A post shared by David Babunski (@davidbabunski) on Apr 13, 2017 at 7:51am PDT