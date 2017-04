Finally a good photographer risk his career by exposing the real #Kimkardasian without photoshop. Reason this is important is because this family prances around saying that they are not fake and take endless pictures of it and pretend That's how they really look. Giving our children an impression that they are not cute enough because the fake image this dumb family portrays :) parents need to turn off their tv's

A post shared by Vanity (@vanityslo) on Apr 24, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT