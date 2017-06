When @djokernole surprises the women's locker room with two huge bouquets of beautiful roses, so you take them all home for yourself...just kidding. Merci Novak! 😁🌹Sir @andymurray we're now awaiting yours... 😉

A post shared by Naomi Broady (@naomibroady) on Jun 1, 2017 at 8:32am PDT