#MondayMotivation You'll never know your limits until you push them! I took this photo from @iss over Florida and the East Coast with 200 days remaining of my #yearinspace. Great to be in #Florida today! #iss #space #spacestation #earth #theskyisnotthelimit

A photo posted by Scott Kelly (@stationcdrkelly) on Sep 26, 2016 at 8:39am PDT