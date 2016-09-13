You call it a picture of success...I call it a picture of struggle. It was struggling through life that led to me being overweight and unhappy. Now, I have struggled to become a different person. I have succumb to my own vulnerability and was forced to discover my true self. I can look back now and admire the strength it took to endure those struggles. We often hear self worth, self love, self value, self respect....but how often do we really practice it? Changing your life will open your eyes. It won't just be the aesthetics that change... but who you are, how you think and what you value. Many ask, "how can I do the same?". There are simple answers out there.... Drink more water Don't eat past 8pm Cut out fast/overly processed food Keep your body moving But what is beyond the simple changes you can make? How can one really develop a true life style change? The answer can be simple. ✨Reconnect with yourself✨. I had to go through horrific tragedy to come to the deep realization that there was no other option. I could lay down and die....or I could stop being a bystander of life and become a participant. We bury ourselves in our addictions and yet we are the resistance to our own excuses. Strip away the aesthetics and ego aspects of why you want your life to be different and you will open yourself up to discovering your why, your real purpose. When you are truly vulnerable... you will do what you've dreamt of doing, be who you dreamt of being. Most change is uncomfortable and it is going to be a struggle. Choose your vessel to this new lifestyle...and if it doesn't work...try again, make a different choice....evolve. What do you have to lose? Let's get vulnerable. This is real health. Real wellness. ❤️❤️❤️ • • • • • #TransformationTuesday #BestSelf #IChooseToLive #LiveInspired #KeepGoing #Happiness #Love #Life #Change #Weightloss #FitFam #Transformation #BodyPositive #Strong #SelfLove #fitspo #girlswithmuscle #fitness #realtalk #BoPo #SelfConfidence #newpath #TeamJustine #Vulnerability #instagood #iamallwoman #health #beyou #body4me #worthy

A post shared by Justine #ichoosetolive (@hairstargetsfit) on Jan 24, 2017 at 3:48pm PST